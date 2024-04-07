Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Trading Down 3.4%

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $62.01. Approximately 265,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,361,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.