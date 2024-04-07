Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DELL opened at $132.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

