Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 2%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). Approximately 170,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 389,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
