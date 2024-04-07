Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 2%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). Approximately 170,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 389,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DEST

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

About Destiny Pharma

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.