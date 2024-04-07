Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Diodes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,756,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

