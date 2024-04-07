Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 897.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

