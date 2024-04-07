Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $197.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $568.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

