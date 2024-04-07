Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

