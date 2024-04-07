Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 94,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 997,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,766. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
