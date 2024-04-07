Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 94,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 997,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,998.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $160,660.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,766. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.