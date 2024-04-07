Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Edison International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

