Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Up 1.4 %

EIX opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

