Eeva K. Hakoranta Sells 699 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,076,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,199,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

