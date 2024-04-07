Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $130.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.