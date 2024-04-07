Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

