Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $778.36 and last traded at $778.11. 580,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,164,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $750.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,743,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

