Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.