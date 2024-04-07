Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

