Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 14,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 471,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $848.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,281.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,457 shares of company stock worth $1,519,283. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

