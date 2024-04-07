Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. 14,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 471,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $848.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $616,385.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,281.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

