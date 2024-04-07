Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,936,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE:ET opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

