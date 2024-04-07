Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 2,607,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,318,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

