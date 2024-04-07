Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.49. 1,121,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,901,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

