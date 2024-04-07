EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 79.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

