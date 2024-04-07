Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

