ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Up 0.8%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
