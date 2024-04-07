ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent quarter.

