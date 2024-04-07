ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
