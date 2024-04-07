Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €86.80 ($93.33) and last traded at €87.90 ($94.52). Approximately 143,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.15 ($94.78).

Euronext Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.77.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

