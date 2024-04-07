EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 2.8%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EVE by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
