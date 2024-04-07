EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $598,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

