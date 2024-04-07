Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

