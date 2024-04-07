Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

