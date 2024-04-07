Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $33,032,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $187.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

