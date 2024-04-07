Financial Comparison: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 426.68% -22.42% -3.47% Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National CineMedia and Oliveda International, as provided by MarketBeat.

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Oliveda International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Oliveda International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $165.20 million 3.14 $705.20 million $31.33 0.17 Oliveda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Oliveda International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.