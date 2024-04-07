Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTT shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$41.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.25 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.66.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.984985 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

