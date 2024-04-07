First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $171.46, but opened at $167.35. First Solar shares last traded at $172.56, with a volume of 529,445 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

First Solar Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

