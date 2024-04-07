First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $171.46, but opened at $167.35. First Solar shares last traded at $172.56, with a volume of 529,445 shares.

Specifically, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

