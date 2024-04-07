First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $101.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $102.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

