Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.25. 13,754,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,815,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

