Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.25. 13,754,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,815,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

