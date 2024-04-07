Forza Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Visa stock opened at $277.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.26. The company has a market cap of $508.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

