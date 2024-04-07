Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

