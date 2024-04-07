Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Fox Factory Stock Down 2.2 %
Fox Factory stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $117.68.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
