Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Fox Factory stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

