Fred Studer Sells 1,054 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $21,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 158,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $21,756.90.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $21,809.15.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.06 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,227,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,612 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

