Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Raised to $9.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ULCC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 233,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

