FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. FTC Solar has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 101,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 101,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,629.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,058 shares in the company, valued at $478,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 384,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,436. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar



FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

