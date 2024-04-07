GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.99. 1,329,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,800,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.78 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

