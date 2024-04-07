Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $470.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

