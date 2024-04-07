Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $31.64 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $68,683,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

