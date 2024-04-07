Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $149.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

