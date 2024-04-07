Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lessened by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

