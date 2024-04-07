German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,857 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of German American Bancorp worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,098. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $983.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

